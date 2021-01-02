Bagudu approves N3bn for payment of gratuities

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has approval N3 billion for the payment of the gratuity of retired civil servants in the state. A statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Ibrahim Augie, in Birnin Kebbi, said N2 billion was approved for the state government verified retirees, while N1 billion was approved for local governments and local government education authorities The statement added that all necessary process for the electronic payment to all categories of the affected beneficiaries, on a very favourable equitable ratio, had already been put into motion.

Recall that on May 2020, the sum of N2 .403 billion arrears of gratuity were paid to all the categories of verified retirees, across the state, local governments and local government education authorities. The statement reads: “From inception of this government, to date, therefore, a total sum of N20.052 billion was approved and paid as arrears of gratuities to the state and local government retirees of Kebbi State.

