News

Bagudu approves N3bn for payment of gratuities

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has approval N3 billion for the payment of the gratuity of retired civil servants in the state. A statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Ibrahim Augie, in Birnin Kebbi, said N2 billion was approved for the state government verified retirees, while N1 billion was approved for local governments and local government education authorities The statement added that all necessary process for the electronic payment to all categories of the affected beneficiaries, on a very favourable equitable ratio, had already been put into motion.

Recall that on May 2020, the sum of N2 .403 billion arrears of gratuity were paid to all the categories of verified retirees, across the state, local governments and local government education authorities. The statement reads: “From inception of this government, to date, therefore, a total sum of N20.052 billion was approved and paid as arrears of gratuities to the state and local government retirees of Kebbi State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Eid-El Kabir: PTF cautions Nigerians against risks associated with COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the control of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has counseled Nigerians to avoid activities that would allow the spread of the disease as they prepare to celebrate Eid-El Kabir (Sallah). The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, […]
News

AfCFTA take-off: MAN, LCCI urge FG to reopen borders

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the official flag-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) slated for January 1, 2021, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has urged the Federal Government to immediately re-open the country’s land borders so as to boost the economy and attract the much needed investments in line with the continental scheme agenda. In […]
News

FG to open $500m terminal at Lagos Airport February 2021

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded plans to open to the public the new international airport terminal, which construction has reached 85 per cent, by February next year. The terminal, which was one of the four international airport terminals, was funded through counterpart financing from the China Eximbank. FAAN Managing Director, Capt. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica