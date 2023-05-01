News

Bagudu Assures Corps Members Of Safety

Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu has told the 2023 Batch A Stream II corps members to take the state as their second home. Bagudu, who visited the orientation camp yesterday, assured the corps members of their safety throughout the service year.

The governor, who was represented by the Jega Local Government Area Chairman Murtala Jega, said the state government is working towards improving the welfare of corps members. Murtala urged the corps members to shun all forms of drug abuse, cultism, corruption, and other forms of social vices that are inimical to the image of the country and also wished them a successful service year.

