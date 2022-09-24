Travel & Tourism

Bagudu commends Kanigwa over Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival 2022

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Following the successful hosting of this year’s Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival, which is the pet project of the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has been commended by the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, for his doggedness in hosting the sport and cultural tourism event yearly. Bagudu spoke at the close of the three days events that marked the seventh edition of the festival, describing it as hugely successful judging by the gains of the festival to the host community, Argungu and the state, Kebbi.

He applauded Kangiwa, who is the Turaki of Argungu, for his vision, sacrifice and consistence in hosting the festival, which he said has further opened up the community, which is noted internationally for its Argungu Fishing Cultural Festival.

Bagudu noted that Kangiwa has succeeded in creating another strong brand for the state, describing the festival as another strong annual festival apart from the Argungu Fishing Festival. He stated that the NIHOTOUR DG, who is instrumental in organising the progamme, has also strived to make it a successful annual event. The governor further stated that the festival will rival any other polo tournament in the country.

This is even as Bagudu urged other individuals to emulate the example of Kangiwa by contributing to the growth of the state in whatever capacity they can. He also lauded the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mohammed Mera, for his support, stressing that Argungu has blossomed in sports and culture due to the support of the Emir.

Bagugu noted the resilience of the people of Kebbi in striving for excellence despite the pockets of insecurity challenge confronting the state. He assured that the state government will surely overcome the security challenge. He promised to attend the next edition of the tournament in 2023 as a former governor and continue to support the festival in his private capacity because of the benefit to the people and the state.

 

