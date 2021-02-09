News

Bagudu engages traditional, religion leaders on Kebbi’s cancer programme

Determined to create awareness on the danger of cancer disease in the state, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, has said that he has engaged traditional and religious leaders on the cancer awareness programme of the state.

 

Bagudu, who stated this yesterday at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, while receiving the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who was on an assessment and inspection tour of the state’s cancer treatment centres, adding that his administration had been committed to the development of the diseases and health sectors at large.

 

He said Kebbi State shared borders with two countries, which gave it more courage to establish medical tourism. “We do supported some sick people from the neighbouring countries on healthcare service delivery, we thank the Federal Ministry of Health for rating Kebbi State as one of the best in terms of cancer programme” he added.

 

In his remarks, the Minister of Health, who was represented by Dr. Uche Nwokun, a consultant Haematologists, National Cancer Control Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, said their aim of visiting was to access and inspect the two centres in the state.

 

He commended the efforts of the Kebbi State governor for contributing immensely to the development of the health sector in the state, assuring him of their support and love towards eradicating the disease.

