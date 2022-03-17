Bagudu okays N3bn for gratuities, death benefits

Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu has approved over N3 billion for payment of gratuities and death benefits to state, local government and LGEA workers. A statement by the Media Aide to the Governor Yahaya Sarki said the money is in addition to the earlier directive on the 17th of January, 2022 for the release of N381,778,623.68 as balance for state workers who retired from service in 2017 and 2018.

It said: “The directives for the two releases were from the N6 billion earlier approved by the governor, while reconciliation exercise is continuing in respect of 2020 and 2021.” It added that a statement signed by the Kebbi State Acting Head of Service, Safiyanu Garba Bena, said it was in line with the present administration’s policy on the general welfare of retired workers in the state.

