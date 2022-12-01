News

Bagudu presents 2023 budget of N170bn to Assembly

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku, yesterday presented the 2023 appropriation bill of N170 billion to the state House of Assembly. Presenting the seventh and the last appropriation bill before the Assembly yesterday, Governor Bagudu said the budget was tagged; ‘Budget of Enduring Legacies,’ with N60 billion allocated to recurrent expenditure while N106 billion went to capital expenditure for 2023.

Governor Bagudu appreciated members of his cabinet, members of the House of Assembly, public servants and the people of the state for their unwavering support and dedication to good governance within the period. He said in spite of the transition preparation, the administration will continue its legacies in capital investment, education, and social welfare, among numerous others for sustainable development. Responding, speaker of the Assembly, Muhammed Abubakar Lolo, assured the governor of speedy passage of the budget.

 

