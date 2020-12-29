News

Bagudu signs N141.6bn 2021 budget into law

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, yesterday signed the 2021 appropriation bill into law as approved by the state House of Assembly. The House had ratified the N141.6 billion considered for the 2021 fiscal year.

 

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, said the approved budget was presented to the governor by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Isma’ila Abdulmumini Kamba, for assent at the chamber of the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

 

After initialling the bill, Governor Bagudu commendedtheparliamentarians for their cooperation with the executivetofacilitatethedevelopment of the state. He expressed appreciation to the members for expeditious passage of the budget.

 

He further thanked members of the state executive council and other stakeholders for their sacrifice towards attaining the target objective of the ruling party of uplifting the living condition of the people.

 

He affirmed commitment to boosting agricultural production, with emphasis on cultivation throughout the state, say ing that fertilizer had been procured in abundance for wet and dry season farming Bagudu also pledged to operate an all inclusive administration under which every section of the state would feel a sense of belonging.

 

In a remark, Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Hon. Isma’ila Abdulmumini Kamba, said the governor presented the appropriation bill of 2021 on 25th November, 2020 of N141,644,270,190 to the Assembly and the members worked day and night, including weekends to ensure its speedy passage.

 

This was in furtherance of identifying with the yearnings and aspirations of  the people for socioeconomic development as demonstrated by the administration.

 

He pledged to continue to work with the executive towardsattaining thesuccessof the policies and programmes of the government.

 

Meanwhile, Governor Bagudu had empowered 205 vegetable sellers in the state with the sum of N 6.15 million. He disclosed this yesterday at the graduation ceremony of the women on the sale of perishable goods held at the Bayan Kara, Birnin Kebbi, adding that each of the 205 women would be given N30,000 from the donation aimed at boosting their businesses.

