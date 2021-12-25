News

Bagudu signs N189bn budget for 2022

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comments Off on Bagudu signs N189bn budget for 2022

Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has assented to the 2022 Appropriation Act of N189 billion after the passage by the State House of Assembly with little modifications. The governor signed the budget at the Council Chamber, Government House, Birnin Kebbi when it was presented to him by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Muhammad Sani Abubakar Lolo.

Bagudu congratulated and expressed appreciation to members of the House for the speedy passage of the budget presented to them on November 18. He described the action as a milestone in the history of state, saying that such commendation was also apt for the National Assembly, which passed the federal government budget in record time.

The governor disclosed that there has since been an improvement in the timely passage of budget by the lawmakers at both the federal and state government levels, describing the action of the members as commendable. He added that the quick passage of the 2022 budget and signing it into law by him was a testimony of that remarkable achievement.

The governor was also grateful to the House for passing several bills into law including child rights act which prohibits violence against children as well as fiscal responsibility bill. The governor informed the gathering that he represented state governors at the launching of the National Development Plan by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday and mandated the state Ministry of Budget to fix a convenient date for the House of Assembly to launch Kebbi Development Plan. Bagudu was immensely glad about the classification of Kebbi State among the best performing states in Nigeria on budget implementation by the World Bank which earned the state six million dollars from the bank, money, he said is already in the coffers of the state government.

 

