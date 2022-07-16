News

Bagudu swears in 3 high court judges, 1 Khadi

Posted on

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has sworn into office three new High Court Judges and One Khadi. At the ceremony which took place at the Government House Chamber yesterday, he urged them to be dedicated to their job and follow the rule of law. He said further that the appointment of the judges and Khadi were based on merits. He then commended the Kebbi State judiciary for its support towards promoting unity among its members and state at large. The three new judges are; Hassan Shehu Kuwa, Maryam Abubakar Kaoje and Shamsudeen Jafar while Nasir Umar Zagga is the Khadi of the Court of Appeal. The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa, administered the oath of office to the justices

 

Our Reporters

