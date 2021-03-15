Bagudu: We’ll continue to construct more roads

Determined to provide infrastructure in the state, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to construct roads for rural transformation and also ease the transportation problem of the people of the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Dakingari, the governor gave this assurance at the weekend while inspecting some rural roads that linked to some villages in Augie and Argungu Local Government Areas of the state.

“I promised that my government would complete the road projects on schedule, which I urge the beneficiaries to be active participants in the process, I equally advised the people to enrol their children, both boys and girls, in school to obtain religious and Western education,” he said.

The roads inspected were linkage roads such as the one linking Fakon Sarki, Sakai, Sabla Zabarma, Sabla Maisamari, Zaddo, Bayawa Asarara as well as a new bridge in Asarara village.

