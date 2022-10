The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and his counterpart in Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has tasked the incoming governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on continuity, urging him to build on the legacies of his predecessor.

T he governors commended the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi, for rising above ethnic sentiments by building himself into a pan-Nigerian leader loved and revered across political, religious and ethnic divides.

