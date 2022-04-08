News

Bail Application: Nnamdi Kanu returns to court in May

Detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will return to court in May for his bail application.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has set May 18 and 26 as the dates for the ruling on the bail application.

Justice Binta Nyako made this known on Friday.

Recall that Justice Nyako had earlier on Friday struck out 8 out of 15 count criminal charges against the self-acclaimed leader of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The judge threw out the 8 counts on the grounds that the proof of evidence did not link him with the charges.

Justice Nyako freed Kanu from the 8 charges while delivering the ruling in a preliminary objection the Biafran leader raised against all the charges.

“I have read the counts and counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offence against the defendant.

“‘Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 shows some allegations. The court shall proceed to try the defendant on those count, ” the Judge ruled.

 

