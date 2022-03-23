News

Bail: Sen. Odua offers to stand guarantor for Obiano

Okey Maduforo, Awka

 

Former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano may regain his freedom Wednesday after spending one week in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obiano, who is accused of misappropriating the sum of N42 billion, was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos shortly after handing over to Governor Charles Soludo in Awka last week.

The EFCC Chairman Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa had earlier announced that Obiano had been granted bail but was still with them because he was yet to meet his bail conditions.

But on Wednesday, the senator representing Anambra North District, Princess Stella Odua offered to stand as guarantor for the former governor adding that Obiano is from her senatorial district.

Confirming this development the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh New Telegraph that the verification process at the First City Monument Bank would have been concluded on Tuesday but would be concluded Wednesday in line with the stipulations of the anti-graft body.

 

