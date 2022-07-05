Bailout, innovation killer – IATA DG

ASSISTANCE

There is need to assist the industry so that airlines will not cut corners

The Director-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, has condemned the penchant for a bailout by airlines and others in aviation saying inasmuch as he welcomed states intervention for the sector, he noted that bailouts are not sustainable in the long run. Speaking to New Telegraph in Doha at the end of IATA’s 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM), he described it as an “innovation killer’ and one that is not sustainable in the long run. Walsh further stated that bailouts were temporary reprieve for airlines to navigate challenges they face at any particular time.

His said: “Yes, I welcome bailout but the problem I have with the bailout is that it is not sustainable in the long term and kills innovation that is necessary. It helps airlines to navigate any crisis but it is not the most sustainable in the long term. “They delay the restructure or the innovation needed that is necessary by airlines because you have got a temporary reprieve.

If you don’t take the advantage of temporary reprieve, you will just be back in crisis. The only way you can guarantee your future is to drive innovation and efficiency and to make sustainable true economic planning.

It is not just African countries but the African countries contribute most significantly to the industry’s platforms” Successive Nigerian governments had on several occasions assisted struggling Nigerian carriers to remain afloat but the assistance had not in any way helped them to remain financially strong to solve their problems.

The Federal Government in the wake of COVID-19 in 2020 approved N4 billion as a bailout fund for airlines to cushion the effects of the impact of the devastation of COVID-19 on their operations.

Not impressed with the paltry N4b to airlines, describing it as too meager for the carriers that are struggling to survive, Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi urged the Federal Government to do more. His said: “N4b is very little to solve some of the problems of the airlines who are battling to survive. We urge the government to take charge of the sector.

They need to give them more and they also need to support in all ways.” He warned that if nothing is done to assist the carriers, the tendency for them to cut corners was very high in the midst of dwindling liquidity.

In September 2009, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that the cumulative fund disbursed from the Power and Airline Intervention Fund (PAIF) was about N144.6 billion as of December 31.

The bank said in a circular posted on its website – that the two sectors expended the money on the execution of 21 projects. It said that airlines got N85.6 billion for 11 projects, while the power sector collected N58.9 billion for 10 projects. Walsh lauded the planned air transport liberalization in Africa under the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM), describing it has to improve the sector and the economies. “It is the right way to go.

A fragment of the market will not be sufficient as a single, open competitive market. We still have the US domestic market as a single, open competitive market which is a deregulated market; you have new entrants taking advantage of new opportunities, and fantastic for consumers. I think African economies have to concentrate most on what would benefit them from the market,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...