Bajaj Auto launches Re 250 Superkeke in Nigeria

Bajaj Auto – the world’s largest manufacturer of 3-wheelers, has today launched the most superior keke ever seen in Nigeria, the RE 250 along with their exclusive national distribution Stallion Group.

 

The RE 250 was unveiled by superstar footballer Jay Jay Okocha in the presence of over 100 keke dealers & other prominent members at an event held in Lagos.

 

The launch of the Superkeke, themed, “Bigger Heart, Stronger Body” marked the brand’s association with the fabled football star and the company’s desire to provide a better, stronger and more reliable keke for the Nigerian people.

 

The Bajaj RE 250 distinctly stands out because of a host of class leading features. The vehicle is powered by a 236cc DTSi engine, the biggest engine to ever come in a keke.

 

Company officials have highlighted that this engine has been running successfully in more than 20 countries across the globe.

