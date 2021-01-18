News

Bajomo mourns Martins-Kuye, says passage huge loss to Ogun, Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Departed elder statesman and former minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, has been described as a true leader and symbol of outstanding grassroots politics.

Commiserating with the Martins-Kuye family and the people of Ogun over his passage on Sunday morning, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Senator Felix Kola Bajomo in a statement he personally signed, said the ex-Minister gave his all to the service of humanity.

Martins-Kuye, the Ago-Iwoye born Third Republic senator, passed on Sunday at 80 and had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

According to Bajomo, who was a member of the Senate for the Ogun West constituency between 2007 and 2011, said religious development and community leadership will not be the same with Martins-Kuye’s exit.

The statement reads, “I want to join other well meaning Nigerians and citizens of our great state,Ogun to mourn the death of our leader, Distinguished Elderstateman and former minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye who passed on in the early hours of Sunday , 17th January, 2021 and had since been buried according to Islamic rites

“The news of his death was shocking to us. His exit will definitely be a huge loss to the good people of Ago iwoye , Ogun state and the nation given his honourable roles and immense contributions to good governance, religious development and purposeful leadership in the community and within the political circle.

“Ogun state has lost a true leader, a grassroots politician and a symbolic and pious Islamic religious leader. He was a good mentor to many, an accomplished Professional Accountant and a successful business entrepreneur .

” I commiserate with the Ogun State government, the Kuye’s family, the people of Ago iwoye and the good people of Ogun state on his glorious home call.

” Our solace is his good deeds and quality life he lived here on earth which will make him a distinguished candidate in Aljannah,” Kola-Bajomo said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG declares Thursday public holiday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In commemoration this year’s Eidul-Mawlid Celebration, the Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 29, as Public Holiday. Eidul-Mawlid is the celebration of the birth of of Prophet Muhammad. The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. A statement by Director (Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, enjoined Muslim […]
News

#ENDSARS: Irate youths attack Soun’s palace, destroy property

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Nearly 24 hours after the killing of Isiaka Jimoh by the police during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso on Saturday, some aggrieved youths allegedly attacked the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade, destroying properties.   It was gathered that the mob arrived at the palace during a meeting that had the Chairman, […]
News

Eid-el-Maulud: Okowa calls for prayer for Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Muslims to offer prayers for the peace, unity and progress of the country, as they join other faithful across the world yesterday to celebrate Eidel- Maulud, the birth of Prophet Mohammed. The governor, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, urged Muslims […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica