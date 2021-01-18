Bajomo mourns Martins-Kuye, says passage huge loss to Ogun, Nigeria

Departed elder statesman and former minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, has been described as a true leader and symbol of outstanding grassroots politics.

Commiserating with the Martins-Kuye family and the people of Ogun over his passage on Sunday morning, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Senator Felix Kola Bajomo in a statement he personally signed, said the ex-Minister gave his all to the service of humanity.

Martins-Kuye, the Ago-Iwoye born Third Republic senator, passed on Sunday at 80 and had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

According to Bajomo, who was a member of the Senate for the Ogun West constituency between 2007 and 2011, said religious development and community leadership will not be the same with Martins-Kuye’s exit.

The statement reads, “I want to join other well meaning Nigerians and citizens of our great state,Ogun to mourn the death of our leader, Distinguished Elderstateman and former minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye who passed on in the early hours of Sunday , 17th January, 2021 and had since been buried according to Islamic rites

“The news of his death was shocking to us. His exit will definitely be a huge loss to the good people of Ago iwoye , Ogun state and the nation given his honourable roles and immense contributions to good governance, religious development and purposeful leadership in the community and within the political circle.

“Ogun state has lost a true leader, a grassroots politician and a symbolic and pious Islamic religious leader. He was a good mentor to many, an accomplished Professional Accountant and a successful business entrepreneur .

” I commiserate with the Ogun State government, the Kuye’s family, the people of Ago iwoye and the good people of Ogun state on his glorious home call.

” Our solace is his good deeds and quality life he lived here on earth which will make him a distinguished candidate in Aljannah,” Kola-Bajomo said.

