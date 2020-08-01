Bakare accepts Royal Commonwealth Society appointment

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said his recent appointment as the inaugural Chairman, Advisory Council, African Office of the Royal Commonwealth Society, is a call to service for humanity. Bakare in a July 22, acceptance letter to the RCS African Regional Coordinator, John Apea, said he felt “highly honoured to have been considered for this role and it is with sincere humility and deep sense of responsibility that I accept your invitation.”

The Royal Commonwealth Society headed by the Queen of England, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11, had recently appointed Bakare as the inaugural Chairman of the Advisory Council of its Africa office. The body said the appointment was offered to the cleric in recognition of his giant and brave strides which he has consistently pursued for the betterment of the common man and the Nigerian society over time.

In a statement signed by Apea, the society said: “Over the past few decades, we have been witnesses to your (Bakare) good deeds, which have consumed much of the ink flowing through writings in Africa and beyond; your unwavering crusade against corruption, your sincere love for Africa and your work as a respected pastor, statesman and philanthropist is unquestionable.”

