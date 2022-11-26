Bakare: Air Cote D’Ivoire is premium airline with sights on dominating West, Central African markets

Abiola Bakare is the sales manager of Air Cote D’Ivoire, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the airline’s single-minded focus on building a premium carrier and becoming the Lord of the West and Central Africa routes

Abiola Bakare, is the sales manager of Air Cote D’ Ivoire, Nigeria, he cuts an easy disposition and soft spoken, he has garnered vast experience in the industry and knows his numbers and terrain so well and dedicated to driving the vision of the West Africa – based airline, which is having the West and Central Africa routes under its wings as a major operator in those routes. Speaking first of his impression of the recently concluded Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, as this reporter encounter with him was on the sideline of the event, Bakare noted that Akwaaba has over the years become a veritable platform for operators in the travel industry to showcase their products and services, network, engage and share ideas on travel trends.

‘‘Akwaaba is an annual event where travel stakeholders and professionals meet to exchange ideas on the best practice in the industry. There are a lot of innovations now as the event started this year with an outreach in Wave Beach, which is a good one and also there was an avenue to explore Lagos, which already is a key element of the fair.

‘‘We need to experience Lagos and that will also influence the outbound and inbound traffic to Nigeria.’’ Now to his forte, Air Cote D’ Ivoire, which he described as a premium airline with focus on West and Central Africa, offering the travelling public the best option to explore the two regions and conduct their businesses and daily affairs. ‘‘Air Cote D’ Ivoire is a premium airline in Africa and the aim is to connect West and Central Africa,’’ he stated even as he spoke on the addition of routes in South and North Africa. ‘‘We recently started flying into South Africa and we are hoping to also commence flight to Morocco,’’ he disclosed.

The airline, he said has been growing it network in a more professional and devoted manner in its quest to conquer those routes, revealing that; ‘‘We have 19 destinations across West and Central Africa as well as Johannesburg and we have five destinations within Cote D’ Ivoire itself.’’ Its Nigeria’s operation is also growing as he said that; ‘‘We fly out of Lagos daily and we have three flights from Abuja and one of our niches is that we have direct flight out of Abuja to Douala.’’ One reason he said Nigerians will remain loyal to the airline, is because it is a premium airline that has been in the country for over a decade and understands the terrain.

‘’Nigerians would patronise Air Cote D’ Ivoire because we understand the market, we’ve been on ground for quite awhile and our esteemed customers can testify that we have excellent service and product,’’ he said even as he spoke more on it service delivery in the market ‘‘We have good customers’ service onboard and as well on ground. We have a service called Freight Express which enables our esteemed customers to send parcels within West and Central Africa. ‘‘Also, we have a frequent flier product that rewards frequent fliers, the name is Smile. It is an avenue for us to reward our loyal customers.’’

The airline, he said is not a push over as it is highly rated, boasting a good market share. ‘‘In terms of our standing when you look at the arena where we operate, within West and Central Africa, we are a premium airline and have a good market share,’’ he revealed. He also spoke on the expansion plan of the airline, saying; ‘‘our expansion plan is to consolidate our presence in South Africa, which we just commenced in July and also to expand to Morocco. We have ordered two Airbus, which we hope to use to expand our frontiers to Europe; London and Paris respectively.’’ The future of the airline, he said is bright as its hopes to continually impact the industry, adding value to its numerous clients. ‘‘The future for us is to continue to encourage our trade partners because we know full well the impact that they have made on our business and we can only encourage them to ensure that they remain in business. ‘‘That is a win-win for us because when they are happy we are happy. We also give them incentives to ensure that they remain in business.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...