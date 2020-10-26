Bakare: Buhari should use Int’l standard to prosecute Lekki shooters

…proposes one-year military training for NYSC members

The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt international legal standards to prosecute those who ordered armed soldiers to fire on innocent citizens at Lekki toll gate last Tuesday.

That was as the clergyman proposed a reformation of the Nigerian Police from the point of recruitment and an overhauling of the structure of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Speaking yesterday in a nationwide broadcast in his church in Lagos at the state of the nation broadcast, titled, “The Building Blocks of Nationhood: A Blueprint for the New Nigeria”, Bakare condemned the destruction of public infrastructure and looting by hoodlums, who took advantage of the protracted protests.

According to him, the root of the issues that confront Nigeria is a foundational problem of nationhood, which has persisted from one administration to another, adding that until this foundational problem of nationhood was addressed, the call to EndSARS will persist long after the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Bakare, who was the running mate to President Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, stressed that the EndSARS protests took a sad turn when thugs started attacking protesters and the subsequent infiltration of protests by hood lums unleashing mayhem in cities and communities.

Condemning the deployment of soldiers to attack and “unjustly kill” #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos last Tuesday, Bakare said the Nigerian state has blood on its hands.

“I strongly recommend that President Muhammadu Buhari should ensure that those who ordered armed soldiers to fire on innocent citizens are fished out and made to face the full weight of the law. The officers who carried out such wicked acts should also be prosecuted under international legal standards.”

Bakare, who coordinated the Save Nigeria Group (SNG) through four national protests, however, urged protesters to deploy a diversity of strategies at every point of agitation.

“The protests had also begun to infringe on the rights of law-abiding Nigerians. It was clear that a change of strategy was required to avert loss of lives, to safeguard the credibility of the movement, and to strengthen the gains made.”

The cleric further proposed Ordinary National Diploma from a recognised polytechnic as the minimum qualification for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, adding that such OND holders should be those who finished in the second-class lower division at the minimum.

Like this: Like Loading...