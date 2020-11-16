Bakare faults FG’s clampdown on #EndSARS promoters

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has faulted the freezing of #EndSARS campaigners’ accounts, warning against a resurgence of protests.

Speaking yesterday on the “State of the Nigerian Youth” to mark the grand finale of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of his wife, Layide, and his 66th birthday, Bakare urged the government to reverse some of its policies against the youth who participated in the protests.

This is as the convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG) advised the South- West governors and other power blocs calling for stricter regulation of social media, to desist from doing so, stressing that social media savvy youths cannot be taken for granted by any political group.

The cleric said targeting and arresting citizens on trumped-up charges is worrisome and signs of regression. “Some of the actions recently taken by the government on the heels of the #EndSARS protests may need to be reversed sooner rather than later in our collective best interest so that they do not trigger further protests.

“Among such policy actions is the freezing of the accounts of young Nigerians who reportedly sponsored the protests.

While I admit that under our extant laws, banks may freeze an account upon an ex parte order granted to a law enforcement agency by a court of competent jurisdiction for the purpose of an investigation, these provisions of our law should not be used to intimidate Nigerian youths simply because they engaged in and promoted protests against the inactions of government.

“Targeting and arresting citizens on trumped-up charges, deploying court probes as a tool of intimidation and generally eroding our fragile peace, are deeply worrisome signs of regression.” Reiterating his opposition to the move to regulate social media, he encouraged the youth to channel their “enormous energy towards an organised movement for a new Nigeria.” Bakare, who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election, stated that despite being a victim of misrepresentation and abuse on social media himself, he would not support the attempt to deprive the youth of the social media space. He said: “Let me state, once again, that, although I have been a victim of misrepresentation and needless defamation of character on social media, I remain an advocate of freedom of expression.

“Over the course of various interactions, I have outlined eight segments of our national life that I describe as constituting Nigeria’s political power blocs, each wielding significant influence in the outcome of politics and governance in Nigeria, namely:

The Council of State and the 36 State Governors, Retired Generals, Traditional Institutions, Political Dynasties, the Private Sector (including the media), Religious Leaders, the Nigerian Labour Congress/ Trade Union Congress (NLC/TUC), and Foreign Partners.

“My position has been that any individual or group that seeks to be reckoned with politically in Nigeria must not take any of these for granted. “I would like to state at this juncture that there is a ninth power bloc that must not be taken for granted: it is the Nigerian youth with the power of social media.”

Like this: Like Loading...