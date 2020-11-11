Bakare: My presidential ambition not a do-or-die

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he remained confident of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, if given the opportunity, but noted that his ambition is not a do-or-die. Bakare, who clocked 66 today, also called for the reinvention of a new Nigeria where selflessness will be the driving force for nation building.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, the cleric said he is not camouflaging to make his ambition looks like a vision, adding that he will one day be sworn in as the President of Nigeria. Fielding question on whether he is still interested in the presidency at 66, he said: “There is something called destiny. I am not one to hide under the umbrella of one finger and make ambition looks like vision, I do not camouflage.

“It’s not a matter of life and death, but you can write it down, as the Lord lives, and as I am given opportunity, the day will come like Joe Biden that I will be the President of Nigeria.” Bakare, who was the 2011 presidential running mate to President Buhari, also highlighted the dangers of fake news, calling for laws to guide the conduct of social media. He said: “There is no free freedom anywhere in the world, there must be freedom with boundary.

“I am not saying curtail them or we can’t use social media in Nigeria, but there is no nation where there are no balances.” Bakare, who is the advisory council chairman of Royal Commonwealth Society, said the excesses happening in the social media, especially through fake news, can stir up trouble in the country. “Look at the picture of a drama that was shot somewhere else that was used to say soldiers have killed protesters. Those things can grieve and create troubles.

“But we cannot be draconian, we are not going back to Decree 4, we must do things decently and orderly, listen to the people and formulate laws that will be beneficial to all of us,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...