Bakare named artistic director of Calas Vegas band, recounts time in Ekiti

One of the newly created Carnival Calabar bands, Calas Vegas, has announced the appointment of Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, as its artistic director, for this years’ carnival, which is making a return after two years of absence from the scene, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Bakare, who is the immediate past Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Ekiti State, recounted his stint as commissioner, noting that it was an extremely successful and fulfilling moment of his life and career.

This is even as he reeled a number of projects and programmes embarked on during his time. Bakare was also for over three years the director general of the now defunct Abuja Carnival, one of the tourism products inherited by the present government under Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who is the minister in charge of tourism, but consigned to the backwaters of history, due to the failure of the government to invest in its promotion. The renowned Professor of Dance, who recently led Ekiti Cultural troupe to EKO NAFEST 2022, will be working closely in his new capacity with the band leader, High Chief Edem Duke, who was a former Minister of Tourism and Culture.

Both men worked closely then to promote the Abuja Carnival. Speaking on his new appointment, Bakare expressed delight, promising to deliver on his mandate and the confidence reposed on him by Duke. “I am here working with my former boss. When he was to get an artistic director for Calas Vegas, he remembered the good work I did with him in Abuja and didn’t think twice before engaging me,” said Bakare. Back to the public sector, where he has made his mark over the years, he said that; Bakare: ‘‘I am back to my practice, I am back to my consultancy and I am back to the university. When I was commissioner, I couldn’t practice or consult for my own benefit. I channelled the whole of my creative energy towards building a super structure for the sector in my state as the foundation for continuing growth and development.

Now, that I am out of office, it is time to help myself.’’ He is also confidence of the future, as he noted that; ‘‘I am an Ekiti patriot and I am only driven by passion. If that future comes, we will know what to do.’’ Reflecting on his time as commissioner, he said; ‘‘Well, in spite of the numerous achievements within the two years and 10 months I was in office, I still wish I did better in all areas, particularly in tourism.

‘‘Yes, in 2020, we were the most active state in tourism. In 2021, we were adjudged to be second best in tourism after Lagos. We hosted NAFEST which brought over 250,000 tourists to Ekiti for seven days and won Tourism Event of the Year beating Calabar Carnival for the first time. We remodelled and reenergised Fajuyi Park and concession it to a private investor. ‘‘We did same to Arinta Water Fall, Ipole Iloro. We brought investors from Brazil to Ero Dam for purposes of establishing an Aquatic Tourism Resort there and so on. But, we had some constraints. First, we lost a whole year to COVID- 19. It drew us back and limited our drive for the tourism sub sector. Secondly, the economy of the state within the period couldn’t finance most of the investments we proposed and got approvals for in tourism. ‘‘For instance, we proposed and got approvals for the development of Abanijorin Hill, Esa Cave, Ogun Onire Groove and Olosunta Rock. But, no monetary releases because of the dwindling resources of the state due to COVID-19. I secured partnership with a private firm to produce Ekiti Parapo War Film. The profit from Netflix was to be shared between the state and our partners based on percentage of investment. The firm brought 70 per cent of the funding, the 30 per cent which was to be our own counterpart fund never came. While I wished things were better in these areas, I am proud of what we achieved within those two years and 10 months.’’ However, Bakare has not closed the door to working with the new government of his state headed by Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, as he disclosed that his relationship with the governor is very cordial. ‘‘In fact, it is too cordial for some people’s comfort. BAO is my brother, my leader and supporter. He has started very well. He will surpass the achievements of the former governor Kayode Fayemi. That is the true meaning of progress. When your child achieves more than you.’’

