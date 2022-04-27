… Bakare quits pastoral work, to pursue presidential ambition

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has stepped aside from his pastoral position to pursue his presidential bid. Speaking to his congregation, thecleric saidhewastemporarily exiting as senior pastor of the church and he will give opportunity for another pastor to take over from him. Delivering a sermon titled: “The nuts and bolts of Abraham generation of wealth” the Convener of the Save Nigeria Group reiterated that l he would be running for presidency, though he has not formally declared.

The cleric also said in the sermon that despite the huge support from Nigerians in support of his presidential bid, he still needs assurance from God before he formally declares. Bakare had tagged his presidential bid ‘Project 16’ defining his aspiration to serve as the 16th president of Nigeria. “Project 16 is not just about me. It’s not just about the presidential ambition of any man.

In any case, I do not have a self-generated ambition. What I do have is a vision of a new Nigeria that was birthed in me from childhood and an honest aspiration to serve as the 16th president of my beloved nation, Nigeria,” he told a group of Nigerians in diaspora at a virtual event. Explaining more on the seven steps Abraham took before he suceeded in life, he said one of them is that he avoided strife, appealing to the congregation to avoid strive if they want to succeed in life. He said: “This is my temporary farewell message to those I love tremendously,whom God has given me privilege to pastor for 33 years, because they are the pioneering member of the church. Do everything to keep off strive,because if you don’t,at the end, you will suffer great loss.”

