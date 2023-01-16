Ahead of the presidential elections, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned Nigerians to avoid politicians with a sense of entitlement. Bakare To Nigerians: Reject Emi Lokan, vote-buyers, political merchants Speaking at his State of the Nation Address, Pastor Bakare warned that politics of entitlement manifests among perennial candidacy, notwiththeintenttoservebut to gratify long-term personal ambitions. Bakare noted: “Emi lokan type of politics insists on one’s turn even if circumstances do not align. Politics of entitlement also manifests as a perennial candidacy, not with the intent to serve but to gratify long-term personal ambitions. It could also display as insistence on a given political office as a reward for what one considers a lifetime of sacrifice to the nation. “Politicians with a sense of entitlement evade political debates and do not consider it imperative to communicate with the electorate. Entitlement politics will breed an imperial presidency that is distant from the people and has no sense of responsibility or accountability to the people. Such imperial governancewillslidetowardsdictatorship and will be intolerant of dissent. Entitlement politicians set low-performance benchmarks for themselves when they secure power and are content with projecting molehills as mountains of achievement.” The clergyman also warned Nigerians to avoid politicians who practice politics of division, deception and betrayal; those who buy delegates and candidates during primaries, purchase endorsements from power blocs and influencers during campaigns, and buy voters during elections. Bakare averred: “When politicians get to power through vote-buying, they do not think that they owe us the citizens any obligation. As a result, they have no business with us until the next election. Fellow citizens, in 2023, we must reject political merchants and vote-buyers.” The former presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) said the bad politics being played by Emi lokan and merchant politicians has returned the country to the dark days of religious and tribal politics. “As we brace ourselves for the 2023 elections, we are confronted with memory joggers that bring us face-to-face with the lingering effects of these andotherdarkchaptersof our history. First, we are confronted with regional and ethnic memory joggers. For the first time since the First and Second Republics, our political process has thrown up three, rather than two, major contenders for the presidency. As it was in the First and Second Republics, each of the three has its support base in one of the three main regions that constituted the geopolitical foundation of our country, namely the North, the West, and the East, mirroring the ethnic origin of each candidate. “Secondly, five decades after the end of the Civil War, unanswered questions that border on national reintegrationcontinuetostareusinthe face even as the true political inclusion of the South East remains a strong imperative in our quest for nationhood. “The momentum around the candidacy of the Labour Party’s Mr Peter Obi has further brought this to the fore, reminding us that, as a nation, we cannot face our future with the structural imbalances and inequities that defined our past. The ‘Obidient’ movement has also become a memory jogger in the generational context, reminding us of how the undesirable state of the nation and the inadequacies of the old political order can push the youth to the wall. “The growing support for the candidate of the Labour Party by Nigerian church communities is worthy of note. However, the mannerism of some church leaders is also a pointer to the failure of the religious order to recognise that, in Nigeria’s nationhoodequation, youcannot wish Ishmael away. Just as you cannot clap with one hand, you cannot build a logicalNigeriannarrativearound one religion to the exclusion of the other.”
Related Articles
Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to Labour Party
As momentum gathers towards Anambra State governorship election billed for 2021, the political scene is witnessing realignment of sort with over 300 members from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party, the two major opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) shifting base to the Labour Party (LP) The defectors […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Only 10.3% of eligible voters voted in Lagos council poll –Phillips
The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has said that the recent local government elections in the state recorded low voter turn-out. The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), said the turn-out of voters was very poor as the total number of votes was 678,324 out of over 6 million registered voters in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Army demoblises IPOB operatives in Anambra forest, recovers arms, ammunition
The Nigerian Army has allegedly dislodged operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the military arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). New Telegraph learnt that the operation was carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, and was able to dislodge a stronghold of the proscribed group in a forest, which is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)