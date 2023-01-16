Ahead of the presidential elections, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned Nigerians to avoid politicians with a sense of entitlement. Bakare To Nigerians: Reject Emi Lokan, vote-buyers, political merchants Speaking at his State of the Nation Address, Pastor Bakare warned that politics of entitlement manifests among perennial candidacy, notwiththeintenttoservebut to gratify long-term personal ambitions. Bakare noted: “Emi lokan type of politics insists on one’s turn even if circumstances do not align. Politics of entitlement also manifests as a perennial candidacy, not with the intent to serve but to gratify long-term personal ambitions. It could also display as insistence on a given political office as a reward for what one considers a lifetime of sacrifice to the nation. “Politicians with a sense of entitlement evade political debates and do not consider it imperative to communicate with the electorate. Entitlement politics will breed an imperial presidency that is distant from the people and has no sense of responsibility or accountability to the people. Such imperial governancewillslidetowardsdictatorship and will be intolerant of dissent. Entitlement politicians set low-performance benchmarks for themselves when they secure power and are content with projecting molehills as mountains of achievement.” The clergyman also warned Nigerians to avoid politicians who practice politics of division, deception and betrayal; those who buy delegates and candidates during primaries, purchase endorsements from power blocs and influencers during campaigns, and buy voters during elections. Bakare averred: “When politicians get to power through vote-buying, they do not think that they owe us the citizens any obligation. As a result, they have no business with us until the next election. Fellow citizens, in 2023, we must reject political merchants and vote-buyers.” The former presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) said the bad politics being played by Emi lokan and merchant politicians has returned the country to the dark days of religious and tribal politics. “As we brace ourselves for the 2023 elections, we are confronted with memory joggers that bring us face-to-face with the lingering effects of these andotherdarkchaptersof our history. First, we are confronted with regional and ethnic memory joggers. For the first time since the First and Second Republics, our political process has thrown up three, rather than two, major contenders for the presidency. As it was in the First and Second Republics, each of the three has its support base in one of the three main regions that constituted the geopolitical foundation of our country, namely the North, the West, and the East, mirroring the ethnic origin of each candidate. “Secondly, five decades after the end of the Civil War, unanswered questions that border on national reintegrationcontinuetostareusinthe face even as the true political inclusion of the South East remains a strong imperative in our quest for nationhood. “The momentum around the candidacy of the Labour Party’s Mr Peter Obi has further brought this to the fore, reminding us that, as a nation, we cannot face our future with the structural imbalances and inequities that defined our past. The ‘Obidient’ movement has also become a memory jogger in the generational context, reminding us of how the undesirable state of the nation and the inadequacies of the old political order can push the youth to the wall. “The growing support for the candidate of the Labour Party by Nigerian church communities is worthy of note. However, the mannerism of some church leaders is also a pointer to the failure of the religious order to recognise that, in Nigeria’s nationhoodequation, youcannot wish Ishmael away. Just as you cannot clap with one hand, you cannot build a logicalNigeriannarrativearound one religion to the exclusion of the other.”

