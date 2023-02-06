News

Bakori Killing: Atiku calls for multidimensional strategy to end terrorism

Posted on

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for a multi-dimensional approach to end terrorism in the country. Atiku who condemned the Friday’s terrorist attack in Bakori area of Katsina State where 41 people were reportedly killed, described the incident as “yet another ugly episode of the senseless killings of Nigerians on account of terror attacks.”

The former vice president in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said the incident is one too many. He said: “While terrorism is a serious problem affecting most countries of the world, the solution to the problem must differ among countries.” According to him, the Nigerian government should adopt “a holistic, multi-dimensional strategy that will put a stop to terrorism in the country. “We must be ready to do all that it takes to put a stop to these attacks.”

 

Our Reporters

