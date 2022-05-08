Bala Mohammed: North should produce PDP’s candidate

News Top Stories

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and presidential aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insisted yesterday that the Northern zone of the country should produce the candidate of the party while the rival All Progressives Candidate (APC) should pick its candidate from the South. Mohammed, who was in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to woo delegates, ahead of the national congress of the party, said President Muhammadu Buhari has stigmatised the Northern part of the country with nepotism and insecurity that plagued his seven years governance.

He said that the PDP produced the last President of the country from the South in person of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and the next candidate of the party, must be from the Northern part of the country just as the Southern part should produce the candidate of APC because Buhari who is the outgoing President was from the Northern part of the country.

Also, Mohammed said the country needed restructuring if it needed to tackle the myriads of challenges facing the country, including economic problems and insecurity.

However, Mohammed said zoning should not be the yardstick but competence and merit of a detrabilised candidate should be the determinant factor in choosing the next president of the country.

According to him, it would be wrong for the rival All Progressives Congress (APC) to produce a Northern candidate just as it would be wrong for the PDP to produce a Southern candidate.

He said dialogue, understanding would ensure provision of infrastructure, good governance, saying various insecurity challenges being faced in the country had really exposed the efficacy of our federating structures and security architecture.

His words: “To me, restructuring is about good governance. It is about the reconstruction of the Nigerian federation in a manner that would be efficient, acceptable to federating entities.

“We are not going to be driven by mistrust and suspicion any longer. If Nigerians want Nigeria to be restructured, that is what we should do because the thing is not working. “People are feeling excluded. Nepotism has taken over and I think there are other issues.

“The insecurity has really exposed the efficacy of our federating structure, our security architecture and so on. So, we need to talk!. “Dialogue is part of Federation. Dialogue is part of governance. Dialogue and understanding are the only things that will ensure smooth provision of infrastructure and good governance,” he said. In his remarks while addressing the PDP delegates, Mohammed said he was a detribalised Nigerian and would carry everybody along. He said the country needed to make the state and local governments stronger for better and efficient delivery of dividends of democracy.

The governor congratulated the governors of the South-West for tackling insecurity in the in a local way, saying,” we need local police and to reduce the power at the centre (FG).”

 

