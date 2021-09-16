News

Bala suspends Secretary, Bauchi Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Abubakar Babangida Tafida. This was contained in a press release signed by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor and made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi.

According to the letter of suspension, which was communicated to the executive secretary in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) dated the 14th of September, was with immediate effect. Accordingly, the suspended executive secretary was directed to hand over the affairs of the board to the most senior officer in the board pending the outcome of an investigation that had been instituted by the government into the affairs of the board.

Our Reporters

