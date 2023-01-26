Sports

Balele yet to redeem $10,000 pledge to Flamingos, 2 months after

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The hard times going on in the country are taking their toll on some financiers of the country’s football teams as bronze-winning Nigeria’s U-17 female national team went home empty-handed after their feat in India last November. Chairman of the NFF Task Force on Youth Competitions, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi, had promised the team the sum of $10,000 for their efforts at a reception organised for the team by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. But the promises have not come to fruition as the players have been grumbling since November in expectations. On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, a dummy cheque of the sum of a N3million promised to the team by Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa was presented to the players and officials at the airport but it is not clear if this has been transformed to cash by the donor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Awoniyi maintains hot form as Aribo scores

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Taiwo Awoniyi was Union Berlin’s hero having grabbed the equalizer in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga outing. Both teams came into the encounter on the back of 4-0 victories last time out.   Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was also in good form as he led Rangers to a 4-2 over Ross […]
Sports

Domestic footballers and the Nigerian roads of deaths

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Nigerian roads are among the worst in Africa with thousands of people dying every year due to the deplorable conditions of the facilities, dangerous driving, and badly maintained vehicles. The situation has now been worsened with the spate of insecurity in the country. AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that domestic league players who face agonizing experiences of […]
Sports

FG tasks Olympic Federations on Tokyo Games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has called on the Chairmen, Caretaker Committees of the Olympic Federations to ensure they record more victories for the Nigeria during the Tokyo Olympic Games.   The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, made the call today in his office in Abuja when he received in audience the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica