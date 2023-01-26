Balele yet to redeem $10,000 pledge to Flamingos, 2 months after

The hard times going on in the country are taking their toll on some financiers of the country’s football teams as bronze-winning Nigeria’s U-17 female national team went home empty-handed after their feat in India last November. Chairman of the NFF Task Force on Youth Competitions, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi, had promised the team the sum of $10,000 for their efforts at a reception organised for the team by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. But the promises have not come to fruition as the players have been grumbling since November in expectations. On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, a dummy cheque of the sum of a N3million promised to the team by Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa was presented to the players and officials at the airport but it is not clear if this has been transformed to cash by the donor.
