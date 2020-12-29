Bali, epitome of integrity, says Lalong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has described the late Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff, General Domkat Yah Bali, as an epitome of humility, courage and integrity.

Governor Lalong spoke at the funeral service for the late General held at the headquarters of theChurchof Christin Nations (COCIN), Jos. Lalong saidthroughouthis lifetime, General Bali demonstrated discipline, commitment, diligence and valour in hisduties, whereherosetothe peak of his career, retiring as a four-star General. He emphasised that General Bali’s most cherished virtue, whichhealwaysdisplayed even at the last moment, was integrity.

“He was a man who had a lot of opportunities in life, but was never arrogant or haughty. He remained principled, steadfast and truthful in his dealings. Indeed, he brought pridetoPlateauStateasaworthy son who accomplished a lot in his service to the nation.

The state will miss him,” the governor said. TheChief of GeneralStaff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, said thenationanditsArmedForcesweregratefulfortheservice of General Bali, who gave his best to protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Widow of General Bali, Esther and her children paid tribute to the late General, whom they described as a friend, mentor, fatherand husband who sacrificed so much for the family and the nation as a whole.

