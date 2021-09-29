Ballast water: Defiant ships face detention in Nigeria

As the volumes of seaborne bio-invasions is increasing at an alarming rate, any ship that fails to carry a ballast water record book and international ballast water management certificate while sailing on Nigerian waters would henceforth be detained and fined, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Statistics by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have revealed that over 5,000 vessels sail on Nigerian waters yearly and each of the ship carries invasive aquatic species that present a major threat to the marine ecosystems through water used as ballast. Concerned by the threat the harmful organism poses to human being and the marine environment, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) adopted the Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention in 2004 to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic organisms from one port to another. The organisation established standards and procedures for the management and control of ships’ ballast water and sediments as trade and traffic volume expanded over the last few decades.

Domestication

Nigeria was one of the first eight countries to domesticate the Convention on October 5, 2005. The country has taken steps towards full compliance with the provisions of the convention, including the development of the Merchant Shipping Regulations for BWM 2012 by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Other steps include the survey and certification of applicable ships prior to issuance of the International Ballast Water Management Convention Certificate (BWMCC); issuance of Ballast Water Exemption Certificate (BWEC) to ships operating exclusively in Nigerian waters and ships with sealed ballast tanks; feasibility study for the designation of BWM exchange areas in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt; and preliminary marine biological baseline survey (MBBS) of Lagos ports and environs. There had been sensitisations by the country on thematic areas covering home-grown ballast water management strategies; experiences of classification societies on compliance by Nigerian- flagged vessels; training on BWM convention; feasibility studies on designation of ballast water exchange areas and baseline survey of Lagos territorial waters among others. However, nine years after the adoption, NIMASA has concluded arrangement to enforce the convention and regulations with stringent measures.

Fine

For instance, the convention states that “where a vessel is found to have contravened these regulations, then in addition to any other powers under these regulations or any other law, NIMASA may issue a warning to the owner or master; detain the vessel until it is made to comply with the requirements of these regulations and the convention and order that the vessel be excluded from Nigerian waters. It added that any person who breaches any requirement under these regulations, or who fails to comply with any notice given by the agency under the authority of these regulations, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than 10million. Steps It noted that the country is taking proactive steps to address its exposure to the threat of ballast water because of the high tanker traffic in its waters. The Director-General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, explained in Lagos at the 10th meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) on Implementation of Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention 2004 that Nigeria was prone to the effects of harmful aquatic organisms transported across regions by tankers. He noted that NIMASA, the lead agency for the implementation of international conventions, codes, and regulations of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), had, in conjunction with other members of the NTF, set up a plan for full implementation of the BWM Convention in the country. He explained: “As an oil producing country, we recognise the country’s susceptibility to the danger of ballast water and we have put processes and actions in place to deal with the threat in line with the resolutions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). “We would continue to update and fine-tune our strat-egies as new developments emerge. “All ships, especially tankers, carry ballast water while on voyage to maintain stability and operate effectively and safely. But ballast water has also been identified as one of the major vectors for the introduction of invasive alien species in the marine environment.”

Roadmap

He listed the roadmap for Nigeria’s full implementation of the BWM Convention to include development of ballast sediment reception facilities; establishment of globally recognised and integrated BWM testing laboratory; development of regulations and guidelines for ship-owners and authorisation of classification societies and formalisation of agreement with NIMASA on safety and prevention of pollutions survey and certification. Other measures are partnership with relevant research institutions and universities on biological baseline studies of Nigerian ports and coastal states, particularly the sensitive areas with prevalence of marine lives and training of surveyors and marine inspectors for the enforcement of the BWM Convention. According to him, there are also plans to designate Ballast Water Management Exchange Areas in Nigerian waters and organise sensitisation programmes on BWM for stakeholders on the provisions of the regulations, as well as enforcement and compliance, adding that NTF was constituted in 2010 following a workshop organised by the agency in collaboration with IMO to develop strategies for full implementation of the BWM convention.

Last line

There is the need by government’s task force to carry out comprehensive inspection while enforcing the ballast water convention in order to save Nigerian waters from harmful organism.

Like this: Like Loading...