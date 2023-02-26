2023 Elections News

Ballot Snatching: INEC To Cancel Result In Kwara’s PU

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara State, Malam Attahiru Madami, has declared that the Tsaragi Polling Unit 10 result would be cancelled following a case of ballot box snatching by hoodlums on Saturday.

Tsaragi is in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

According to the REC, who spoke with journalists on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital, the cancellation was in line with the rules guiding the conduct of the elections.

He attributed late arrival of INEC personnel and materials to some parts of Ilorin West and subsequent late commencement of voting as some hitches experienced by the Commission.

“It took us up to 11am before we finished the distribution of logistics. Immediately I knew we were starting late, I extended the time of voting until the last person on queue voted,” he said.

The REC said out of 2,887 polling units in Kwara, only one polling unit experienced ballot snatching.

He, however, said it was not true that the commission used vehicles belonging to one of the political parties involved in the election to distribute materials.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

