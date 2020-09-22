Sports

Balogun, Alampasu return to Eagles ahead of October friendlies

Posted on

Ranger of Scotland defender, Leon Balogun and former junior international goalkeeper, Dele Alampasu, have both returned to the Super Eagles ahead of the two international friendlies scheduled for October in Austria.

 

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, on Monday announced the names of 25 players ahead of next month’s friendly matches against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia. Five other players have been put on standby.

 

In the three –time African champions’ first games this year, as a result of the prolonged global coronavirus pandemic, Rohr has listed top names Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi, as well as new brooms Frank Onyeka and Chidera Ejuke.

 

Midfielder Mikel Agu will also be stagging a return to the team while captain of the most recent Nigeria U-17 squad, Samson Tijani, will join up with the elite, as well as Portugal –based exciting wing back Zaidu Sanusi.

 

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, now in The Netherlands, is heading to Austria as England –based forward Kelechi Iheanacho also returns.

 

Victor Osimhen, now in Italy with Napoli, and another former U-17 World Cup winner Samuel Chukwueze are also called. The Super Eagles, now ranked 29th in the world and third in Africa, will take on the Elephants on 9th October and four days later, will engage the Carthage Eagles, who are second in Africa in the rankings.

 

Both games have been arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation to prepare the Eagles for the next rounds of 2022 AFCON qualifiers, home and away against Sierra Leone in November.

 

THE FULL LIST

 

Goalkeepers:

Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils, Latvia); Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered, Slovakia); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders:

Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders:

Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasary SK, Turkey); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria)

 

Forwards:

Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); AlexIwobi(Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Moses Simon (FCNantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (KRC Genk, Belgium); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

