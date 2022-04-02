Sports

Balogun apologises to Nigerians over World Cup loss

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, has sent an emotional apology to Nigerians after Tuesday’s debacle in Abuja. Balogun, who had a good showing on the day said that night is his ‘darkest hour with the national team’. He admitted they failed to raise the level on the day and had never seen Nigerians support the team as massively as they did that day.

“In my eight years in the Super Eagles, I’ve never seen so many hopeful and joyful faces supporting us, pushing us on relentlessly to reach our common goal and it was both incredibly touching and overwhelming. Everybody tried, everybody wanted to qualify so bad and play at the World Cup 2022 – for the 1st, for another or for one last time,” he said in part. He further said they understand what football means to Nigerians and share in the disappointment and frustration suffered as a result of the painful exit.

”I will always remember this painful exit as my darkest hour with the national team. ”As players we understand the impact football can have on the mood of the nation – therefore we share your disappointment, frustration and pain. Please let’s not allow emotions of what is out of control now to get in the way of what is there to achieve in the future,” he said. He concluded by apologising for the disappointing show and said “Abeg Naija no vex, Make we move forward in unity – The Super Eagles of Nigeria go soar again.”

 

