Balogun, Aribo inspire Rangers to victory against Celtic in derby

Super Eagles stars, Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, were both impressive in Rangers’ 1-0 defeat of rival, Celtic in Old Firm Derby on Sunday. The players played the whole duration of the encounter in a game played at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday with Filip Helander’s second-half strike separating the two giants. Prior to the meeting with the league champions, Celtic had not tasted defeat and they had scored 12 goals in their last two matches against Dundee and St Mirren respectively, conceding none in the process. Having not won any of their last six derbies in all competitions, it was vital for Celtic to try and get a positive result on Sunday to impress their supporters. The last meeting also ended in a 4-1 defeat meaning the Bhoys had another reason to get a win. Super Eagles midfielder, Aribo had a chance in the 19th minute of the game to put his name on the scoresheet when he did well to get past several challenges, but a last-ditch effort by the opposing defender saved the Bhoys. In the 28th minute, it seemed Balogun had handled the ball in the danger zone but the referee waved play on much to the relief of the hosts and the Super Eagle. Balogun got into a great position three minutes after the break, but his inviting cross was cleared by the defenders. His teammate Aribo also did well to create from the midfield in the 56th minute but the pass was intercepted.

