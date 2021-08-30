Balogun, Aribo inspire Rangers to victory against Celtic in derby

Super Eagles stars, Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, were both impressive in Rangers’ 1-0 defeat of rival, Celtic in Old Firm Derby on Sunday. The players played the whole duration of the encounter in a game played at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday with Filip Helander’s second-half strike separating the two giants. Prior to the meeting with the league champions, Celtic had not tasted defeat and they had scored 12 goals in their last two matches against Dundee and St Mirren respectively, conceding none in the process. Having not won any of their last six derbies in all competitions, it was vital for Celtic to try and get a positive result on Sunday to impress their supporters. The last meeting also ended in a 4-1 defeat meaning the Bhoys had another reason to get a win. Super Eagles midfielder, Aribo had a chance in the 19th minute of the game to put his name on the scoresheet when he did well to get past several challenges, but a last-ditch effort by the opposing defender saved the Bhoys. In the 28th minute, it seemed Balogun had handled the ball in the danger zone but the referee waved play on much to the relief of the hosts and the Super Eagle. Balogun got into a great position three minutes after the break, but his inviting cross was cleared by the defenders. His teammate Aribo also did well to create from the midfield in the 56th minute but the pass was intercepted.
Related Articles
Federations elections get September date
…as Minister inaugurates Caretaker Committees Tuesday The Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare will on Tuesday May 4th inaugurate the Caretaker Committees of the 30 Sports Federations. The event which will be done virtually and physically will originate from the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. While some members will be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo 2020: State govt shuts MOC office
…Shaibu vows to end festival Friday The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu has directed that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Main Organising Committee (MOC) offices of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin be shut down, following Wednesday’s report that the state has no more funds to prosecute the festival. Addressing journalists […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Allegri rules out Inter, PSG; wants Premier League move
Max Allegri is clear where he wants to manage next. The former Juventus coach wants to manage in the Premier League and has ruled out other interesting offers. Allegri is one of the best coaches without a club at the moment. That has made him be linked with a move to other European clubs. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)