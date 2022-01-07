News

Balogun is next in line to become Olubadan–Ladoja

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, has broken his silence over the controversy surrounding who replaces Oba Saliu Adetunji as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland. Rcall that with the exemption of Ladoja, Balogun and others have been elevated to Obaship status by the administration of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi, an action that was subject of litigation and discussion in Ibadan. Only yesterday, 10 of the high chiefs, met at Mapo and endorsed Balogun as Olubadan-elect. Only Ladoja was absent.

However, Ladoja, while clarifying the issue, when he received visitors at his Bodija house, said the Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, was the next in line to succeed the departed Oba Adetunji. He appealed that some uninformed people were the ones causing unnecessary tension in the town. The high chief declared that: “Uninformed people are just causing unnecessary tensions in Ibadan. There is no controversy about who becomes the next Olubadan after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1.”

 

