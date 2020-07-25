Balogun joins Rangers from Wigan Athletic

Rangers have confirmed that they have signed defender Leon Balogun, following his release from Championship club Wigan Athletic. Balogun makes the move to Ibrox with a wealth of experience under his belt. Having spent most of his career playing in the top two tiers of German football, the 32-year-old signed for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018, following a successful World Cup with Nigeria. However, he only featured sporadically for the Seagulls, making just ten appearances during his first season with the club.

He saw his game time decrease even further during the first half of last season. Subsequently, he was sent out on loan to Wigan. Balogun enjoyed a successful spell with the Latics, making 11 appearances in total. The 32-year-old did agree a shortterm contract until the end of the season, with the view of remaining at the DW Stadium. However, the club’s current financial situation means that they could not afford to keep him. Speaking to the official Rangers website, manager Steven Gerrard said: “I am pleased to secure the signature of Leon.

He is an experienced centre half who will add strength and depth to our squad. “His experience in the Premier League as well as his international pedigree strengthens our squad and will assist in the development of our young defenders. “Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan so will hit the ground running. He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group.”

