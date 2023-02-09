Balogun may miss crucial AFCON-qualifying clash

Queens Park Rangers defender Leon Balogun is in danger of missing the Super Eagles’ crunch double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Guinea Bissau in March. Before suffering the injury that has sidelined him for three months, the 34-year-old was excellent for the Hoops making 11 league appearances and scoring once – in a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Wigan back in October. The injury has reduced Balogun’s impact for club and country in recent times, with the former Glasgow Rangers star not in the plans of Nigeria’s head coach Jose Peseiro towards the end of 2022.

Peseiro led the Super Eagles to friendly meetings with Algeria in October and Portugal in November – Nigeria lost both games – without Balogun being available. The last time Balogun played for Nigeria was as a second-half substitute during the Super Eagles’ historic 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in an AFCON qualifier in June.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...