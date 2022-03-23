News

Balogun plays down rivalry ahead of Ghana game

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

beat Arsenal, Man United despite January snub SPORTS Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has revealed that he is not interested in the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria. Rather, he is only concerned with helping the Super Eagles beat the Black Stars and clinch the World Cup ticket.

 

The Super Eagles square off against their West-African counterparts for a chance to represent the continent at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. For both teams, the game is a significant one. Asides from the World Cup ticket, pride is at stake for even the citizens of both Nations.

The derby is one of the toughest on the continents in terms of rivalry, as in their 49 meetings, Ghana  21 times, against Nigeria’s 10 victories while 18 games have ended in a draw. However, Balogun is the least concerned about the rivalry, as his only aim is to ensure that Nigeria qualifies for Qatar.

 

“I try to leave the rivalry pretty much aside without saying that I don’t respect it,” Balogun told NFF TV. “For me, the rivalry does not matter too much, it’s about where I want to go with the team, and that’s the World Cup. “So it happens that we play against Ghana. Yes, there’s that rivalry;

I know there’s huge importance outside of football and also inside football with the fans. But I’ll try to leave that to them and do my best and work on the pitch

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

‘Ebubeagu has reduced armed robbery, kidnapping in S’East’

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A former Senator, who represented Ebonyi State at the National Assembly, Senator Julius Ali Ucha, yesterday said the Ebubeagu Security outfit has significantly reduced armed robbery, kidnap-ping and banditry in the state and the entire South-East geo-political zone. He noted that the objectives of establishing the outfit in the region by South-East governors had been […]
News

EFCC arrests Obi Cubana over Money laundering

Posted on Author Reporter

  Socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The Anambra-born tycoon, who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi Abuja at about noon on Monday, was still being interrogated by operatives of the Commission as at 10:30 pm. Though allegations against the […]
News

Benue schools resume Sept 21

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State government yesterday approved Monday, September 21, 2020, for resumption of all schools in the state. Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, who announced this in Makurdi while briefing journalists, said both public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions were to abide by the directive. He said the resumption on September 21, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica