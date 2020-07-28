Sports

Balogun’s move to Rangers excites Gerrard

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Glasgow Rangers Manager, Steven Gerrard, has expressed his happiness on the signing of Super Eagles star, Leon Balogun, from Wigan Athletic on a one year deal with the option of extending it for another year.

 

Gerrard believes Balogun’s arrival will create competition for places at the back, something the Liverpool legend is keen to see. “I’m delighted to get Balogun in because it’s another real strong option for us and he’ll challenge the people for the shirt and that’s what I want,” the former Liverpool skipper said.

 

“I want real competition for places because hopefully, that will bring the best and consistency out in individual players. “Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan. So, he will hit the ground running. He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group.”

 

Meanwhile, with Rangers’ continue search for a top striker, recently invited Super Eagles striker, Josh Maja, has been mentioned as a possible acquisition by the club. UK tabloid, the Sun reported that the Gers are ready to open transfer talks with Bordeaux in order to bring the player to Scotland as a replacement for want away Alfredo Morelos.

 

The Colombian could end up making the move to France in a stunning £18million deal as a replacement for Victor Osimhen who has reportedly joined Napoli for a record of 81 million Euros.

