Sports

Balotelli signs for Italian second division club, Monza

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has signed with second division side Monza for the rest of the 2020-21 season, the club said.
Balotelli has been a free agent since leaving his hometown club, Brescia earlier this year and the 30-year-old will link up with another former AC Milan player, midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Balotelli’s turbulent career has involved stints at some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including AC and Inter Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, Nice and Marseille. He also won 36 caps and scored 14 goals for Italy.
Monza, who earned promotion to the second-tier Serie B last season, were bought by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi in 2018, three years after they were relegated to the fourth tier due to bankruptcy.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Djokovic becomes latest tennis player to test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

    World number one Novak Djokovic has become the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19. It comes after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all revealed they had coronavirus after playing at Djokovic’s Adria Tour competition, reports the BBC. Djokovic, 33, played fellow Serb Troicki in the first event in Belgrade. […]
Sports

Getting invitation from Rohr, dream come true –Slovia-based Yakubu

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Newly-invited Super Eagles goalkeeper, Matthew Yakubu, in an interview with a radio station in Lagos, monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has described his journey so far as a difficult one but happy to finally make it to the national team. Excerpts… How did you react when you received the news of your invitation to the Super […]
Sports

UEFA League: Ronaldo to miss Barca clash after again testing positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo will miss his reunion with Lionel Messi after another positive Covid-19 test ruled him out of Juventus’ Champions League match against Barcelona. Ronaldo has been self-isolating since he tested positive while on international duty with Portugal on October 13, reports Sky Sports. He returned another positive result last week, but underwent further […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: