BALQEES OLUBUNMI OLANIYI: I’m an adventurous soul with passion for travelling

Mrs. Balquees Olubunmi Olaniyi, is the founder and chief executive officer of Olabaf Unique Synergy Services Limited, with Olabaf Travels and Tours as a subsidiary, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA of her passion for travel and commitment to spreading the joys of adventure while making a living from it

Background

Mrs. Balquees Olubunmi Olaniyi (DTTM; DFTT; MITPN; Member, Naija7wonders and Tourism 100 Club), is the founder and chief executive officer of Olabaf Unique Synergy Services Limited, with Olabaf Travels and Tours as subsidiary. Born in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, she attended Wesley College of Science, Ibadan and University of Ilorin, Kwara State where she obtained Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology/ Virology. The spirit of adventure and travel is something that is innate in her, therefore, veering into travel business and becoming a tour operator, one of the most sought after in Abuja, where she is presently based, was not surprising but expected as she is living her dream and first love in life. ‘‘I am someone that loved adventure, although I didn’t see tourism coming but I had been in love with travelling since my tender age. I have been to almost all the cities in Nigeria except those in some of the northern states,’’ he says.

The journey

Her sojourn in the world of travel started from Peacock Travels in 2010 when she was employed as a business development executive. The role exposed her to travelling and meeting with people while prospecting for clients and businesses for her company. ‘‘I worked and travelled to all the cities under my zone to win corporate and leisure accounts for the agency,’’ she recalls, adding that: ‘‘I was opportune to meet and build a relationship with some of the travel agents and tour operators in the south western zone of the country.’’ In 2012 he relocated to the Abuja branch of Peacock Travels and few months after she resigned to set up her personal outfit, Olabaf Unique Synergy Services Limited. In 2013 she established her tour company, Olabaf Travels and Tours (IATA certified), as a subsidiary of her parent company. With her sight set on becoming a full certified travel professional, she sat for International Air Transport Association (IATA) Foundation Examination in 2014 and was awarded Diploma Certificate – IATA Foundation in Travel and Tourism. While sometime this year she completed the IATA third level career progression diploma course and was awarded diploma in Travel and Tourism Management. Besides, she also earned certification as a certified Nigerian Tourism Specialist from Naija Seven Wonders and certificates of Achievement and Proficiency in Travel and Tourism Business Master Class for 21st Century. Furthermore, she had a Certificate of Completion from Future Female Business School (Tech) in partnership with UK – Nigeria Technical Hub. She is a member of the following professional bodies: National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and it zonal coordinator for Northwestern zone, Skal International, Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and Najia7 Wonders. She is also widely travelled and has attended a number of international travel events such as World Travel Market (WTM) in London, Indaba in South Africa, Akwaaba Africa Travel Market and Abuja Jabamah.

Tour operation business

Stepping into tour operation business was almost the natural place for her given her adventurous spirit and passion for travels as she says that: ‘‘Yes, I will say it is inbuilt because I love travelling and I like discovering new destinations even right from my school days. ‘‘I later discovered that I love meeting people and I love discovering new destinations. Although I have been in travels for some time but I later discovered some new potentials in myself like packaging and selling leisure to people. So when the opportunity came I went straight for it,’’ she recalls of her foraging into tour operation. She is a specialist in both domestic and outbound tour packages as she stresses that: ‘‘I am not limited to a certain place or destination. As an inbound tour operator you must be everywhere. So I’m an inbound specialist who specialises in all the destinations in Nigeria. ‘‘Although I am based in Abuja but that doesn’t limit me to selling only Abuja packages.’’

Passion makes the business easier

To succeed as a tour operator she says requires one having passion for travel otherwise it could be frustrating given the challenges one encounter. ‘‘I will say if you have passion for what you do, every other thing comes up easily although there is no job without its own downside. Our job involves travelling and embarking on such risky journeys some of the time. ‘‘Also, there are some risks surrounding hiking and some tours which may be dangerous. It is advisable to undergo some professional training related to travels and tourism for you to have a fair knowledge of your profession.’’

Interest on domestic tourism on the rise

‘‘Patronage of domestic tourism has gone up in Nigeria after the COVID – 19 pandemic and the great work done by Naija Seven Wonders team. The team has exposed most of the tapped and untapped destinations to the world and this has really helped the tourism industry but we still urge Nigerians to be more patriotic and let’s embrace what we have together. ‘‘Naija7wonders has done a great job in creating more awareness for domestic tourism in Nigeria both tap and untapped.’’ To keep the momentum going, she advocates for; ‘‘maintaining and up scaling a well-defined brand which would help appeal to the right audience, leaving a lasting impression and being consistent.’’

Tourism is a pleasant industry

With over a decade experience in tour-ism business, she says: ‘‘The journey so far has been awesome. Tourism industry is a pleasant industry that elevates easily in as much as you know what you are doing and you don’t give up. I have been privileged to meet people both internationally and locally. I have been to places that I might not have been privileged to visit if I had choosen another profession. To me; ‘Tourism is life.’ ‘‘I cherish partnership, relationship and collaboration.’’ I love what I do ‘‘I love what I do,’’ she says as she looks to more fulfilling days ahead. ‘‘I see great fulfillment in my career,’’ she tells you even as she some of the things that have kept her going are working hard and good relationships. ‘‘I think hard work, being myself and in good relationship with other professionals in the industry. ‘‘We thank God for what we do and despite all the hiccups we have been able to survive but we still urge the government to support our industry.’’

I want to be the best in my industry

The future for her holds a lot, as she says that: ‘‘I see myself still moving, I am still in the learning phase, I want to get more knowledge with certificates in tourism and I want to be among the best in my industry both locally and internationally.’’

Nigeria government has not done enough for tourism

Olaniyi is disappointed with Nigeria government’s lack of attention to tourism, as she says that: ‘‘I dislike the fact that the government is not really giving enough attention to the tourism sector. Government is not seeing the potential in Nigerian tourism and this is not helping us. Most of our so called heritage sites are no more in good shape and some are no more accessible. ‘‘All these and more create difficulties in packaging such places. The privately owned sites which are more accessible are more expensive to package considering the fact that you want it to be an affordable medium scale package. ‘‘We still need to learn from other countries like Dubai which turned a desert to the busiest destination today within a short period of time. Nigeria is richly endowed with natural resources and historical heritage that can turn tourism to crude oil and create huge fortune for the nation. ‘‘We should not allow our tomorrow to die just like that. Let the whole nation and all the stakeholders should together in love and unity to make tourism triumph in Nigeria. We need more collaborations, partnership, training and consistency in order to develop and promote Nigeria tourism.’’

