Bama: ZulumsharesN200m, foodto70,000households

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

After spending a night in Bama, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday supervised the distribution of N200 million cash and food items to over 70,000 displaced households. The displaced persons had been denied access to their farmlands, markets and other means of livelihood for years as a result of the over a decade long insurgency.

Christmas: Mr President’s confidence in service chiefs, security agencies a tonic for more successes – Arewa Citizens

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change (ACCC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Christmas speech wherein he urged Nigerians to be patient with the service chiefs and security agencies.  The group said the president’s remarks would catalyze his security architecture, officers and troops to more success in the new year.  Recall that President Buhari had urged Nigerians […]
Ohanaeze, Umahi to Igbo businessmen: Invest in South-East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI

Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Chairman South- East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called on people of the zone to invest in the region.   Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo and Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during Ebonyi Business forum and signing of business agreement with Chief Executive Officers of […]
Senate: NDE, not Keyamo, will handle 774,000 jobs recruitment

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

    Chukwu David Abuja The rift between the National Assembly and the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity Works, Festus Keyamo, is yet to settle as the former insists that the Special Programme of the Federal Government remains suspended till further notice.   The National Assembly also stated that the Ministry of […]

