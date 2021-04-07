Bama: ZulumsharesN200m, foodto70,000households

After spending a night in Bama, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday supervised the distribution of N200 million cash and food items to over 70,000 displaced households. The displaced persons had been denied access to their farmlands, markets and other means of livelihood for years as a result of the over a decade long insurgency.
Related Articles
Christmas: Mr President’s confidence in service chiefs, security agencies a tonic for more successes – Arewa Citizens
The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change (ACCC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Christmas speech wherein he urged Nigerians to be patient with the service chiefs and security agencies. The group said the president’s remarks would catalyze his security architecture, officers and troops to more success in the new year. Recall that President Buhari had urged Nigerians […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ohanaeze, Umahi to Igbo businessmen: Invest in South-East
Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Chairman South- East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called on people of the zone to invest in the region. Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo and Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during Ebonyi Business forum and signing of business agreement with Chief Executive Officers of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate: NDE, not Keyamo, will handle 774,000 jobs recruitment
Chukwu David Abuja The rift between the National Assembly and the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity Works, Festus Keyamo, is yet to settle as the former insists that the Special Programme of the Federal Government remains suspended till further notice. The National Assembly also stated that the Ministry of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)