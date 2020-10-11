Faith

Bamgbola, Babalola, Ore, Oni, others urge Nigerians to shun corruption

Posted on

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, and other Christian leaders have called on Nigerians to kill corruption or face damnation as a result of corrupt tendencies prevalent in the society.

 

The ministers of the gospel who jointly gave warning, against the background of the just celebrated Nigeria’s 60th independent anniversary, include the Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Sola Ore; Archbishop John Osa Oni; Prophet Joseph Odimegwu, and the National Coordinator of Redemption Ministry International, Prophet David Babalola, who marked his 50th birthday along with Nigeria at 60.

 

The ministers urged every Nigerian to urged Nigerians to prayer for the country in all seasons adding that wide spread corruption in the country was affecting the economy negatively.

 

Prophet Babalola also advised Nigerians to speak positive and be proud of their country while Apostle Bamgbola added “It is time we tell the government the truth but we need to approach it with a positive mind. Nothing can change in this country without prayers,” he stated.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith Top Stories

S’Kaduna killings: Tell your Fulani brothers to sheathe their swords, Revd. Para-Mallam urges El-Rufai

Posted on Author with TAI ANYANWU

The Revd. Gideon Para- Mallam is global mission leader, peace advocate and President, The Para- Mallam Foundation. He takes a look at the Southern Kaduna killings, why the ethnic indigenes of Southern Kaduna are angry with Governor Nasir El-Rufai in this interview with TAI ANYANWU   Why has Southern Kaduna killings persisted?   Perhaps, the […]
Faith

Oyedepo gives out last daughter in marriage

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo has given out his last daughter Joyce in marriage. Joyce, 28, wedded Abimbola Olaleye in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State. The traditional ceremony had held on Friday on the same day Oyedepo’s marriage […]
Faith

Cherubim Church loses District Chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he District Chairman/General Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement (Ayo ni o), Amazing Grace district, Special Apostle Prophet S.O Aiyegbusi is dead. In a short statement signed by the General Secretary of the Church, Special Apostle O. Ogunsanya, the church leader died on Saturday. According to the General Secretary, the late District Chairman, […]

