Bamgbola, Babalola, Ore, Oni, others urge Nigerians to shun corruption

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, and other Christian leaders have called on Nigerians to kill corruption or face damnation as a result of corrupt tendencies prevalent in the society.

The ministers of the gospel who jointly gave warning, against the background of the just celebrated Nigeria’s 60th independent anniversary, include the Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Sola Ore; Archbishop John Osa Oni; Prophet Joseph Odimegwu, and the National Coordinator of Redemption Ministry International, Prophet David Babalola, who marked his 50th birthday along with Nigeria at 60.

The ministers urged every Nigerian to urged Nigerians to prayer for the country in all seasons adding that wide spread corruption in the country was affecting the economy negatively.

Prophet Babalola also advised Nigerians to speak positive and be proud of their country while Apostle Bamgbola added “It is time we tell the government the truth but we need to approach it with a positive mind. Nothing can change in this country without prayers,” he stated.

