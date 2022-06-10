Bamidele salutes Tinubu, says victory signposts acceptability

The senator representing Ekiti Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele, has rejoiced with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory as the presidential candidate of the party. Bamidele, former commissioner under the Tinubu-led government in Lagos, said winning the keenly and highly pulsating shadow poll confirmed Tinubu’s wizardry in politicking and how strong his stature has become in national politics. The chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said this in a statement he personally signed, congratulating the APC national leader on his victory in the presidential shadow poll. Bamidele was upbeat that victory is certain for APC in the 2023 presidential poll with Tinubu on the ballot for APC, describing him as an enigma, with a wide and electrifying network of friends and development partners who can facilitate victory for the APC.
