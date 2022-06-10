News

Bamidele salutes Tinubu, says victory signposts acceptability

Posted on Author Adewunmi Ademiju Comment(0)

The senator representing Ekiti Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele, has rejoiced with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory as the presidential candidate of the party. Bamidele, former commissioner under the Tinubu-led government in Lagos, said winning the keenly and highly pulsating shadow poll confirmed Tinubu’s wizardry in politicking and how strong his stature has become in national politics. The chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said this in a statement he personally signed, congratulating the APC national leader on his victory in the presidential shadow poll. Bamidele was upbeat that victory is certain for APC in the 2023 presidential poll with Tinubu on the ballot for APC, describing him as an enigma, with a wide and electrifying network of friends and development partners who can facilitate victory for the APC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Covid-19 inspired me to set up White Deck Beach Resort -Shadrack Michael

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Shadrack Michael, Managing Director and chairman of White Deck Beach Resort has disclosed how the Covid-19 pandemic inspired him to establish a luxury beach resort in Lagos. The real estate developer, who hails from Agbor in Delta State, shared his experience on how he was stuck in the country due to the travel restrictions and […]
News

FG’s support for open grazing, promoting anarchy –Prof Onyebeadi

Posted on Author Nwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Convener of the Eminent Elders Forum (EEF), Prof Echefuna Onyebeadi has advised the Federal Government to desist from its tacit support for open grazing of cattle as such a posture has continued to promote anarchy and chaos across the country.   Onyebeadi who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, said it was baffling that after the […]
News Top Stories

Second-hand smoke increases risk for mouth, throat cancers

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that if you live with smokers, breathing in their smoke could increase your risk of oral cancer by more than 50 per cent. The results of their new study were published online in the journal, ‘Tobacco Control.’ Oral cancer, also known as mouth cancer, is cancer of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica