Bamidele vows to challenge Ekiti APC Gov Primary

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum and an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has said he is determined to take all necessary legal actions and test the viability of the results declared by the APC in the January 27 primary in the state.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, posited that the alleged abrasion of democracy and brazen abridgement of the Electoral act in the election would be subjected to legal scrutiny via the party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Though, Bamidele and six others had withdrawn from the race, but going by the results declared by Governor Abubakar Mohammed Badaru-led APC Primary Election Committee, he garnered a total of 706 to emerge third, while the former  Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji got 101, 703, to become the party’s flag bearer.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, the protesting Bamidele said he would take all the necessary actions to correct the alleged electoral perfidy perpetrated during the primary to deepen democracy and entrench the rule of law in the system.

Bamidele insisted that no election was held on January 27, saying figures reeled out by the Committee were allegedly fabricated to suit a certain sinister purpose.

“We are of course taking immediate steps within the confines of our party’s constitution and the law to seek redress for this blatant abuse of trust and due process by state actors.

“So whilst on this quest to seek an amicable resolution to this impasse, I urge all to remain calm and prayerful that justice and truth will prevail for the benefit of the people of Ekiti,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

