Bamigboye: I’ve always loved storytelling

Tomide Bamigboye is a 24-year-old Nigerian film director and writer based in the USA and Canada. She is the writer and director of Out Of Love, a film that was selected at the Toronto International Nollywood Film festival in Toronto, Canada, and it won the award for “Best Student Film” (October 2022), and she won the award for “Best African Female Filmmaker” (October 2022). In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her passion for telling stories, especially stories about mental health and neurodiversity, her latest film, The Spectrum Of You, challenges, and other issues

Who really is Tomide Bamigboye?

I am a film director and writer based in the USA and Canada. I have always been a performer right from Primary school. I attended Kingdom Heritage School, Canaanland, where she was in the choreography group and then went on to form her dance group in school. I was in the art department at Faith Academy Secondary School and after graduating she attended Redeemer’s University for one year where she studied Theatre Art.

At Redeemer’s University, I directed a play titled ‘Heart Of Stone’. I then moved to Canada to continue my Bachelor’s degree at Concordia University of Edmonton, Canada. I graduated with a BA in Drama, and also minored in sociology. At Concordia University, I participated in a couple of school plays and directed a short play. After school, I went on to work for a mental health organisation as a youth and family counselor for two years before proceeding for my MFA degree in filmmaking at New York Film Academy, (Hollywood) Los Angeles, California. I love to tell stories about social issues happening around the world. I am also passionate about mental health and neurodiversity. My goal is to educate the world on social issues, mental illness and neurodiversity one movie at a time.

Let’s start with your latest film The Spectrum Of You which will be released this year. What is it about and what’s the inspiration behind it?

The Spectrum Of You is about the relationship between an autistic teenager and his support worker. Lucas and Adam are based on a couple of my ex-clients and me. I was fresh out of college and given the responsibility to care for teenagers with neurodiversity and mental illnesses. Just like Adam, in the beginning, I had no clue what I was doing nor did I have a good understanding of some of the diagnoses my clients had. But I was able to have deep connections with them. This was because I treated them like I would treat anybody. I strongly believe that I was meant to cross paths with every single one of my clients. I learnt a lot from them and I hope they were able to learn one or two things from me too.

What inspired you to make this film?

After my bachelor’s degree, I worked in a mental health organisation as a youth and family counsellor. I was opportune enough to learn about different mental illnesses and neurological-divergent disorders. I learnt a lot from my clients and I formed a bond with a couple of them.

How many days did it take to shoot the film?

I shot for four days in five different locations.

Who wrote the screenplay?

I wrote the screen play.

Was the script based on a true story?

No, it’s not based on a true story but it is based on my experience as a youth counsellor and the relationship I had with my clients.

Where did you shoot the film?

I shot the film in Los Angeles.

Why did you choose to set the film in that location?

I chose that location because that is where I reside and my crew members also reside there.

How did you come up with the characters in the film?

The characters are based on my clients and I.

What challenges did you face during production?

Luckily for me, I had a relatively smooth shoot. The most challenge I faced was having to do a company move, going to the next location and still being on time. Another challenging part was shooting outside in a really hot city.

What kind of camera did you use to shoot the film?

I used the Red Dragon camera.

Was there any scene in the film that was particularly challenging to shoot?

If so, why was it challenging and how did you overcome those challenges? It was challenging to shoot the scene on the hill because we were fighting against the sun.

Your other film is Out Of Love was selected at the Toronto International Nollywood Film festival in Toronto, Canada, and it won the award for the “Best Student Film” (October 2022) and you won the award for “Best African Female Filmmaker” (October 2022). How did you feel when you were announced as winner?

I honestly did not think I would be winning any award. It was an honor alone to be nominated along with the other super talented filmmakers.

To what extent has your winning these awards affected your career as a filmmaker?

I am definitely making more connections and networking with lots of amazing filmmakers.

What’s Out Of Love really about and why was it so important to tell this story?

Out Of Love is a film about love and friendship. It’s about two best friends who are in love with each other but never get the timing right. “I’m sure most people can relate to this. Most people have “the one that got away”. My hope is that this film encourages people not to wait until it’s too late to tell their loved ones how they truly feel. “It doesn’t have to be someone you are trying to be in a romantic relationship with. It can be anyone you love. Go tell your parents and siblings that you love them before it’s too late”. I think it is important to tell this story because most people can relate to this. The lesson from this film is to let the people you love know how you feel about them before it is too late.

What would you do differently if you could go back and do it again?

I would work more on the cinematography aspect of the film.

What inspired you to become a film director?

I have always loved story telling. I always knew I would have a career in a creative field. I have so many ideas and it just seemed fit to become a director.

What do you think makes a great film?

I believe a great story makes a great film. Every other thing is forgivable like the cinematography or the sound. But If your story is bad no matter how good the other aspect of the film is, it still won’t be great. What do you think are the most important elements of filmmaking? I believe screenwriting and editing are the most important. Like I said earlier, a great movie needs a great story. But, editing can also sky rocket a not so good film to a really good film.

What do you think are the most important skills for a film director to have?

A film director needs to be able to talk to actors. I will advise every director or aspiring director to take acting classes and just was a mile in actors’ shoes that way, you know how to help them when they are struggling with a role and you might think twice before asking them to do something ridiculous.

What do you think are the biggest challenges that a film director faces?

I think that the biggest challenge a director faces is trying to fight for their idea instead of letting the producer or the studio company make the decisions.

How do you approach making a film?

First of all, I need to be passionate about the story I am trying to tell. The story needs to speak to me and I need to be able to relate on some level.

What does a typical day look like for a film director?

A typical day consists of lots of reading, nourishing your imagination in any kind of way. And putting ideas together and see if any good comes out of it.

Tell me about your communication style I am very quiet.

I don’t like to talk. Most people think I’m shy but I am not, I only talk when it is necessary. And that carries on even when I am at work, directing. I make sure I cast someone who is perfect for the role so that way I don’t have to talk too much to get what I want.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I hope to be a successful film director. I hope for my work to be seen all around the world.

How would you describe yourself?

I am a God fearing woman who is passionate about mental illness, neurologicaldiversity and social issues hence why I mainly make films about these three things. My goal is to educate the world and share awareness about issues happening all over the world.

