Bamise: Another hope dashed

Nigeria is a land daily flowing with the blood of her innocent citizens. Since 2009 when the Islamic terrorist sect, Boko Haram, first launched its onslaughts in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, in which no fewer than 500 people, most of who were Christians, were slaughtered, till date, shedding of human blood through insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, ritual killings and other violence-induced killings has refused to abate. Since 2015 till date, there is no single day without recording unnatural death through one or two of the means highlighted. The reasons for the gruesome murder of 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole is unfathomable.

The level of insecurity in Nigeria is getting frightening by the day. Even while we cry “Justice for Bamise,” will the advocacy bring the beautiful young woman back to life? Will that fully compensate the loss for her aging parents? I hope her case won’t join the increasing list of unresolved homicide cases which are perpetually “under investigation” by the Police.

In a veiled response to Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN,’s statement on the incident in which the rights activist lawyer raised an alarm of a possible intentional cover-up by the state, Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cautioned against what he termed as “purveyors of evil intentions” which is capable of portraying the government in bad light over the yet-to-be unraveled crime. While I want to hold Mr. Governor accountable to his promises in ensuring that justice is duly served in this case, I want to also align with the senior advocate’s position so that it won’t be treated like “business as usual” – the way similar cases have been handled in the past. This is one killing too many. If boarding a government-supervised transport system is not safe, I wonder where else is safe? I want to pray that God will rest Bamise’s soul whose great future was cut short. May her bereaved parents receive the fortitude to bear the irrecoverable loss. Amen.

 

