Metro & Crime

Bamise: Court admits video evidence against BRT driver

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comments Off on Bamise: Court admits video evidence against BRT driver

Justice Sherifat Sonaike of a Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos yesterday refused to conduct a trial within trial in the case of the suspected killer of 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice Ominikoron, who allegedly raped and killed her.

It would be recalled that at the last proceeding on the case which was held on October 25, 2022, Ominikoron’s lawyer, Abayomi Omotubora had objected to the admissibility of the video evidence of the statements the defendant gave to the police.

The lawyer had specifically told the court that the statements of the defendant were not taken voluntarily and had urged the judge to conduct a trial within trial.

The trial judge had then adjourned until October 31, for the trial within trial. However, at the Bamise: Court admits video evidence against BRT driver resumed proceedings yesterday, Justice Sonaike directed both the prosecution and the defence lawyers to address her on the necessity for the trial within trial.

Addressing the court, the defence lawyer, Omotubora, who said his application was premised on Section 29 (2) (b) of the Evidence Act, stated that “We are saying that the statement that was taken from the defendant was taken by way of torture, oppression and undue influence.”

For the prosecution lawyer, Abiola Olateju, he questioned the interpretation the defence counsel gave to Section 29(2) (b) of the Evidence Act, adding that, “The statement of the defendant is not confessional in nature.

“There is nowhere the defendant admitted any of the charges before the court; more so, when the defendant’s counsel will have the opportunity to cross-examine the witness.

The defendant will be afforded the chance to state his claim. I urge the court to allow the defendant to be cross-examined.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NAPTIP rescues 104 victims of human trafficking, arrests eight suspects

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), have arrested eight suspects for human trafficking and rescued 104 victims. This was disclosed by the Director General of the Agency, Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking on the Agency’s renewed offensive against human traffickers across the country. […]
Metro & Crime

Gana: I didn’t ask military to return confiscated weapons, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday denied ever calling on the Nigeria Army to return the weapons they confiscated from the dreaded militant leader, Terwase Akwaza, who was killed in Gboko Local Government Area of the state on his way to surrender to the amnesty programme in Makurdi, the state capital.   The governor, who […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill three vigilantes in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least three members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) have been killed while two others were injured by bandits. The attack occurred at Dande village in Chikun Local Government Area on Tuesday night. Reports said the attack occurred when the vigilantes were moving from Dande village to Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku area of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica