Justice Sherifat Sonaike of a Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos yesterday refused to conduct a trial within trial in the case of the suspected killer of 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice Ominikoron, who allegedly raped and killed her.

It would be recalled that at the last proceeding on the case which was held on October 25, 2022, Ominikoron’s lawyer, Abayomi Omotubora had objected to the admissibility of the video evidence of the statements the defendant gave to the police.

The lawyer had specifically told the court that the statements of the defendant were not taken voluntarily and had urged the judge to conduct a trial within trial.

The trial judge had then adjourned until October 31, for the trial within trial. However, at the Bamise: Court admits video evidence against BRT driver resumed proceedings yesterday, Justice Sonaike directed both the prosecution and the defence lawyers to address her on the necessity for the trial within trial.

Addressing the court, the defence lawyer, Omotubora, who said his application was premised on Section 29 (2) (b) of the Evidence Act, stated that “We are saying that the statement that was taken from the defendant was taken by way of torture, oppression and undue influence.”

For the prosecution lawyer, Abiola Olateju, he questioned the interpretation the defence counsel gave to Section 29(2) (b) of the Evidence Act, adding that, “The statement of the defendant is not confessional in nature.

“There is nowhere the defendant admitted any of the charges before the court; more so, when the defendant’s counsel will have the opportunity to cross-examine the witness.

The defendant will be afforded the chance to state his claim. I urge the court to allow the defendant to be cross-examined.”

