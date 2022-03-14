Bamise: Don’t end BRT in Lagos, make it safer – Commuters tell Sanwo-Olu

Some Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) passengers along the Ikeja/ Oshodi corridor in Lagos State yesterday, appealed to the Lagos State government to boost security on the buses for improved safety of commuters. Some of the passengers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) appealedtothestate government to deploy technology to make the operations better and safer for passengers, to avert a repeat of the Bamise saga.

A trader at Computer Village, who simply identified himself as Okwudili, said the BRT was the hope of business people, who had to catch up early with business appointments who spoke to NAN at the Mangoro bus corridor said it was impressive that the BRT fleet was increasing, adding that government should improve and digitalise operations for efficiency and safety. “Government has banned commercial motorcycles (Okada) on highways, BRT is the fastest means we have, especially business people. “If you go to some countries abroad, they don’t have traffic jams because the government introduced this big high capacity buses everywhere. “The death of Bamise should make all transportation stakeholders have a discussion on how tomakeBRTsafer. Transportation isbigbusinessinternationally, Ibelieve that Gov. Sanwo-Olu can do it,” he said.

