Metro & Crime

Bamise: Don’t end BRT in Lagos, make it safer – Commuters tell Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) passengers along the Ikeja/ Oshodi corridor in Lagos State yesterday, appealed to the Lagos State government to boost security on the buses for improved safety of commuters. Some of the passengers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) appealedtothestate government to deploy technology to make the operations better and safer for passengers, to avert a repeat of the Bamise saga.

 

A trader at Computer Village, who simply identified himself as Okwudili, said the BRT was the hope of business people, who had to catch up early with business appointments  who spoke to NAN at the Mangoro bus corridor said it was impressive that the BRT fleet was increasing, adding that government should improve and digitalise operations for efficiency and safety. “Government has banned commercial motorcycles (Okada) on highways, BRT is the fastest means we have, especially business people. “If you go to some countries abroad, they don’t have traffic jams because the government introduced this big high capacity buses everywhere. “The death of Bamise should make all transportation stakeholders have a discussion on how tomakeBRTsafer. Transportation isbigbusinessinternationally, Ibelieve that Gov. Sanwo-Olu can do it,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Armed men loot Abuja NYSC camp

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Confusion enveloped Abuja yesterday as armed hoodlums invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC )Orientation Camp in the Kubwa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The invaders stole mattresses, utensils, electronics and other items. Also, soldiers allegedly clashed with the looters at Kuje and Gwagwalada towns, while residents of the two Area Councils headquarters hurriedly […]
Metro & Crime

Two dead, houses, cars razed as gas tanker explodes in Delta

Posted on Author Reporter

Dominic Adewole, Asaba   A liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)-laden tanker, otherwise known as cooking gas, has exploded at Ohoro community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State burning two persons to death. The incident happened around 2.45a.m Thursday. An auto crash, involving two other trucks at the ever busy Ohoro Junction in Uwheru […]
Metro & Crime

Naira Marley: Court orders Mall to publish apology

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrates’ Court has re-opened the Jabi Lake Mull after 10 days. The court also ordered the management of the facility to publish an unreserved apology to the government in national dailies, for hosting the Lagos-based controversial artiste, Naira Marley, in concert. The Mull was shut down last week by an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica