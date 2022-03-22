Metro & Crime

Bamise: Lagos arraigns BRT driver, Ominnikoron for rape, murder  

Lagos State Government has arraigned Andrew Nice Ominnikoron, the BRT driver accused of raping and killing a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, at a Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Ominnikoron was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Sherifat Sonaike on a four-count charge of rape, conspiracy and murder. The defendant, however, denied the alleged offence upon his arraignment, following which the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Jide Martins, sought for a trial date and the remand of the defendant in Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

In the absence of any objection from the defence lawyer, Isaac Ezeawem, Justice Sonaike ordered the remand of the defendant in Ikoyi Correctional Centre. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to May 9 for commencement of defendant’s trial.

Martins had earlier told the court that the defendant on November 25, 2021, allegedly raped a 29-year-old lady, Nneka Maryjane Ozezulu, without her consent.
He said the incident took place at about 7 pm, at Lekki-Ajah Conservation Centre Lekki Ajah Expressway Lagos.

 

The prosecutor also told the court that Ominnikoron conspired with others now at large and forcefully had sexual intercourse with his 22-year-old passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, a fashion designer, without her consent and murdered her.

 

Martins said the incident happened on February 25, 2022, at about 8 pm, at Lekki-Ajah Conservation Expressway and Cater bridge.

 

He said the defendant, and others still at large, on February 26, 2022, unlawfully killed one, Oluwabamise Ayanwole by throwing her out of a moving bus at Carter Bridge after having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

 

The offences were said to have conntravened Sections 411, 223, 260 and 165 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and punishable under same Section.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
